  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tamar Regional Council

New buildings for sale in Tamar Regional Council

apartments
2
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre avec terrasse bien agence bon emplacement bonne affaire dans un immeuble neuf haut standing neuf projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre avec terrasse bien agence bon emplacement bonne affaire dans un immeuble neuf haut standing neuf projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre avec terrasse bien agence bon emplacement bonne affaire dans un immeuble neuf haut standing neuf projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre avec terrasse bien agence bon emplacement bonne affaire dans un immeuble neuf haut standing neuf projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre avec terrasse bien agence bon emplacement bonne affaire dans un immeuble neuf haut standing neuf projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre avec terrasse bien agence bon emplacement bonne affaire dans un immeuble neuf haut standing neuf projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre avec terrasse bien agence bon emplacement bonne affaire dans un immeuble neuf haut standing neuf projet de qualite
Tamar Regional Council, Israel
from
$726,000
Mardochee khayat invites you to live in one of our residential projects of Netanya . In the city center of Netanya Close to everything starts, synagogues all this fact on foot Project characteristics The project is built in one of Netanya's most famous and commercial streets A beautiful do…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre avec terrasse bien agence bon emplacement bonne affaire dans un immeuble neuf haut standing neuf projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre avec terrasse bien agence bon emplacement bonne affaire dans un immeuble neuf haut standing neuf projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre avec terrasse bien agence bon emplacement bonne affaire dans un immeuble neuf haut standing neuf projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre avec terrasse bien agence bon emplacement bonne affaire dans un immeuble neuf haut standing neuf projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre avec terrasse bien agence bon emplacement bonne affaire dans un immeuble neuf haut standing neuf projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre avec terrasse bien agence bon emplacement bonne affaire dans un immeuble neuf haut standing neuf projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre avec terrasse bien agence bon emplacement bonne affaire dans un immeuble neuf haut standing neuf projet de qualite
Tamar Regional Council, Israel
from
$846,000
Mardochee khayat invites you to live in one of our residential projects of Netanya . In the city center of Netanya Close to everything starts, synagogues all this fact on foot Project characteristics The project is built in one of Netanya's most famous and commercial streets A beautiful do…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
On the map
Realting.com
Go