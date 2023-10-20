  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Or Akiva
  4. Residential quarter Projet neuf dexception a or akiva maison mitoyenne duplex avec jardin ou penthouse a vous de choisir

Residential quarter Projet neuf dexception a or akiva maison mitoyenne duplex avec jardin ou penthouse a vous de choisir

Or Akiva, Israel
from
$1,20M
26/08/2025
$1,20M
14/07/2025
$1,12M
;
7
Leave a request
ID: 26837
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 26/08/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Haifa District
  • Region
    Hadera Subdistrict
  • Town
    Or Akiva

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
BZH The French-speaking department of RE/MAX Hadera and surrounding area presents a prestigious real estate project in Or Akiva, in the sought after residential area "Or Yam". Located next to Caesarea, just a few minutes from Hadera, the city of Or Akiva enjoys a strategic location combining tranquility, accessibility and quality of life and warmly welcomes more and more Francophones. This new high-end project, at the end of construction, offers a total of 13 exclusive properties: House: ✅ House of 5.5 rooms on 3 floors of 180 m2, ✅ Land of 225 m2, 80 m2 terrace, ✅ Roof top of about 70 m2! ✅ Possibility to create a studio of about 17 m2, ✅ Two parking spaces! ✅ From 4,450,000 NIS. Duplex with garden : ✅ Several magnificent 5-room duplex with garden, like a private house, ✅ About 200 m2 built, on a plot of about 212 m2, ✅ On the ground floor: a spacious living area with a beautiful garden, ✅ Upstairs: a night space with 4 beautiful bedrooms including an XL master suite, and a secure room, ✅ A cellar, ✅ Two parking spaces! ✅ From 4.200.000 NIS. Penthouse: ✅ Several superb 5-room penthouses, from 134 m2, ✅ A spacious living room with large openings, ✅ A XL parental suite, ✅ Three additional bedrooms, ✅ A sunny terrace of 75 m2 with an open view! ✅ Access to the terrace from every room of the apartment! ✅ Two parking spaces, ✅ From 4,000,000 NIS. Planned delivery: October 2025 BZH. Project Highlights: - Only 13 apartments, unique project! - very high standing services, - New family area, quiet and green, very requested, with shops nearby, - Proximity to Caesarea and the main roads (Routes 2 and 4), - About 10 minutes from the beaches and about 40 minutes from Tel Aviv or Haifa. Promoter known for the quality of its construction, Legal guarantee of construction, Excellent specifications, including air conditioning and a nice kitchen. Latest safety standards. Become owner of a beautiful brand new apartment already built! Make your acquisition in Israel at a distance in complete serenity! For more information: Raphel Benguigui – RE/MAX Hadera and surroundings Beezrate Hashem, Beya-had Nenatsea-h!

Location on the map

Or Akiva, Israel

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter En plein coeur de kiriat menahem kiriat yovel
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$974,400
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse etage haut avec vue haut standing luxueux neuf proche de la mer projet de qualite
Netanya, Israel
from
$841,200
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bon emplacement haut standing a ne pas manquer dans un immeuble neuf neuf projet de qualite
Netanya, Israel
from
$900,000
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer dans un immeuble neuf haut standing neuf proche de la mer projet de qualite
Netanya, Israel
from
$1,33M
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse etage haut avec vue haut standing luxueux neuf proche de la mer projet de qualite
Netanya, Israel
from
$912,000
You are viewing
Residential quarter Projet neuf dexception a or akiva maison mitoyenne duplex avec jardin ou penthouse a vous de choisir
Or Akiva, Israel
from
$1,20M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter En plein jerusalem kiryat yovel limitrophe ramat denya
Residential quarter En plein jerusalem kiryat yovel limitrophe ramat denya
Residential quarter En plein jerusalem kiryat yovel limitrophe ramat denya
Residential quarter En plein jerusalem kiryat yovel limitrophe ramat denya
Residential quarter En plein jerusalem kiryat yovel limitrophe ramat denya
Residential quarter En plein jerusalem kiryat yovel limitrophe ramat denya
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$690,000
Very beautiful project on Kiryat Yovel Limitrophe Ramat Denya, A residence of 3 buildings, including 2 buildings of 9 floors and 1 of 16 floors. Large choice of apartment with large balcony from 2 to 5 rooms with ground floor and penthouse. Parking for each apartment, cellars reserved for so…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter La pepite nouveau programme en pre vente a la marina a ashdod le plus proche de la plage
Residential quarter La pepite nouveau programme en pre vente a la marina a ashdod le plus proche de la plage
Residential quarter La pepite nouveau programme en pre vente a la marina a ashdod le plus proche de la plage
Residential quarter La pepite nouveau programme en pre vente a la marina a ashdod le plus proche de la plage
Residential quarter La pepite nouveau programme en pre vente a la marina a ashdod le plus proche de la plage
Residential quarter La pepite nouveau programme en pre vente a la marina a ashdod le plus proche de la plage
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,65M
The nugget!!! New pre-sale program at Marina a Ashdod, closest to the beach! Apartments 5 rooms, lofts, ground floor with swimming pool, penthouse with pool. Benefits: sunny, closest to boats, promenade and beach... High standing services, high-end materials. unique location
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Balcon sur la mer bon emplacement haut standing luxueux proche de la mer vue sur la mer dans un immeuble neuf magnifique projet de qualite
Residential quarter Balcon sur la mer bon emplacement haut standing luxueux proche de la mer vue sur la mer dans un immeuble neuf magnifique projet de qualite
Residential quarter Balcon sur la mer bon emplacement haut standing luxueux proche de la mer vue sur la mer dans un immeuble neuf magnifique projet de qualite
Residential quarter Balcon sur la mer bon emplacement haut standing luxueux proche de la mer vue sur la mer dans un immeuble neuf magnifique projet de qualite
Residential quarter Balcon sur la mer bon emplacement haut standing luxueux proche de la mer vue sur la mer dans un immeuble neuf magnifique projet de qualite
Residential quarter Balcon sur la mer bon emplacement haut standing luxueux proche de la mer vue sur la mer dans un immeuble neuf magnifique projet de qualite
Residential quarter Balcon sur la mer bon emplacement haut standing luxueux proche de la mer vue sur la mer dans un immeuble neuf magnifique projet de qualite
Netanya, Israel
from
$990,000
Mardochee Khayat invites you to live in one of our residential projects in Netanya . You are looking for a nine netanya project This beautiful project is made for you Project Momento is a luxury complex combining house and shop strategically located less than 3 minutes walk from the famous k…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications