Residential quarter Projet neuf dexception a or akiva maison mitoyenne duplex avec jardin ou penthouse a vous de choisir

BZH The French-speaking department of RE/MAX Hadera and surrounding area presents a prestigious real estate project in Or Akiva, in the sought after residential area "Or Yam". Located next to Caesarea, just a few minutes from Hadera, the city of Or Akiva enjoys a strategic location combining tranquility, accessibility and quality of life and warmly welcomes more and more Francophones. This new high-end project, at the end of construction, offers a total of 13 exclusive properties: House: ✅ House of 5.5 rooms on 3 floors of 180 m2, ✅ Land of 225 m2, 80 m2 terrace, ✅ Roof top of about 70 m2! ✅ Possibility to create a studio of about 17 m2, ✅ Two parking spaces! ✅ From 4,450,000 NIS. Duplex with garden : ✅ Several magnificent 5-room duplex with garden, like a private house, ✅ About 200 m2 built, on a plot of about 212 m2, ✅ On the ground floor: a spacious living area with a beautiful garden, ✅ Upstairs: a night space with 4 beautiful bedrooms including an XL master suite, and a secure room, ✅ A cellar, ✅ Two parking spaces! ✅ From 4.200.000 NIS. Penthouse: ✅ Several superb 5-room penthouses, from 134 m2, ✅ A spacious living room with large openings, ✅ A XL parental suite, ✅ Three additional bedrooms, ✅ A sunny terrace of 75 m2 with an open view! ✅ Access to the terrace from every room of the apartment! ✅ Two parking spaces, ✅ From 4,000,000 NIS. Planned delivery: October 2025 BZH. Project Highlights: - Only 13 apartments, unique project! - very high standing services, - New family area, quiet and green, very requested, with shops nearby, - Proximity to Caesarea and the main roads (Routes 2 and 4), - About 10 minutes from the beaches and about 40 minutes from Tel Aviv or Haifa. Promoter known for the quality of its construction, Legal guarantee of construction, Excellent specifications, including air conditioning and a nice kitchen. Latest safety standards. Become owner of a beautiful brand new apartment already built! Make your acquisition in Israel at a distance in complete serenity! For more information: Raphel Benguigui – RE/MAX Hadera and surroundings Beezrate Hashem, Beya-had Nenatsea-h!