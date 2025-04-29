  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Or Akiva

New buildings for sale in Or Akiva

apartments
2
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Residential quarter Superbe propriete familiale avec piscine pour un budget raisonnable dans l une des plus belles regions d israel
Residential quarter Superbe propriete familiale avec piscine pour un budget raisonnable dans l une des plus belles regions d israel
Or Akiva, Israel
from
$1,63M
Superb property 7 rooms of 270 m2 built on a plot 470 m2 5 bedrooms including 2 parental suites Large living space with beautiful ceiling height, very bright with living room, living room and luxurious American cuisine. Brilliantly designed house up to the smallest details by a renowned a…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement familial a or akiva dans le quartier tres recherche neve or
Residential quarter Appartement familial a or akiva dans le quartier tres recherche neve or
Or Akiva, Israel
from
$603,935
BZH RE/MAX Hadera presents you with an exclusive 5-room apartment in the new, highly requested Neve Or neighbourhood in Or Akiva. This new sunny apartment of about 110 m2 on the 5th floor on 9, consists of: - a pleasant living space, - a terrace of about 14 m2, - 4 bedrooms including a mast…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
On the map
Realting.com
Go