Residential quarter Appartement 5 5 pieces superficie 130m2 - bayit vegan jerusalem

Apartment 5.5 rooms to renovate, area 130m2 - Bayit Vegan Jerusalem
On the 1st floor with terrace, north-east-west exposure
Living room, dining room, kitchen
4 bedrooms, 1 bathrooms, 2 toilets
Air conditioning, shemech doud, grilling, armored door
1 cellar, lift, disabled access
Work to be undertaken
Price : 4.500.000sh
(This price does not include our agency commission which is 2% HT)
For more information or to arrange a visit,
Call us at the following number: Simone
Simex Realty your Real Estate Agency in Israel
Jerusalem, Israel
