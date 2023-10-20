  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  Residential quarter Appartement 5 5 pieces superficie 130m2 - bayit vegan jerusalem

Residential quarter Appartement 5 5 pieces superficie 130m2 - bayit vegan jerusalem

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,26M
01/03/2025
$1,26M
09/02/2025
$1,25M
06/01/2025
$1,24M
;
2
ID: 24346
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 02/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

Apartment 5.5 rooms to renovate, area 130m2 - Bayit Vegan Jerusalem On the 1st floor with terrace, north-east-west exposure Living room, dining room, kitchen 4 bedrooms, 1 bathrooms, 2 toilets Air conditioning, shemech doud, grilling, armored door 1 cellar, lift, disabled access Work to be undertaken Price : 4.500.000sh (This price does not include our agency commission which is 2% HT) For more information or to arrange a visit, Call us at the following number: Simone Simex Realty your Real Estate Agency in Israel

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel

