  2. Israel
  3. Hadera
  4. Residential quarter Une villa de reve au prix d un appartement a tel aviv

Residential quarter Une villa de reve au prix d un appartement a tel aviv

Hadera, Israel
from
$2,22M
02/04/2025
$2,22M
26/02/2025
$2,23M
26/02/2025
$2,23M
06/02/2025
$2,19M
01/01/2025
$2,20M
;
8
ID: 24015
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 02/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Haifa District
  • Region
    Hadera Subdistrict
  • City
    Hadera

About the complex

In exclusivity, RE/MAX Hadera presents you in the category "COLLECTION", a splendid 8-room villa, located in Beit Eliezer, a few minutes from Park, in one of Hadera's most beautiful residential streets. Characteristics: - An immense plot of 700 m2 (very rare!), - A living area of 370 m2 distributed over 3 floors and with an elevator! - A luxurious design kitchen with a central island, as in catalogues! - A spacious reception area with windows overlooking the outside, - A royal parental suite with private access to the garden, - A large basement with a cinema room! - A paradise outdoor space: a luxury kitchen, a superb swimming pool, an incredible garden with fruit and tropical trees, - In addition, an independent unit, - And many other surprises, the whole being of the highest standing... In short a unique and rare property, a dream villa, and all for the price of an apartment in Tel Aviv! Only 7,900,000 NIS! Beezrate Hashem Beya'had OuBeSim'ha Nenatsea'h!

Location on the map

Hadera, Israel

