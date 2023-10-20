Residential quarter Une villa de reve au prix d un appartement a tel aviv

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
In exclusivity, RE/MAX Hadera presents you in the category "COLLECTION", a splendid 8-room villa, located in Beit Eliezer, a few minutes from Park, in one of Hadera's most beautiful residential streets.
Characteristics:
- An immense plot of 700 m2 (very rare!),
- A living area of 370 m2 distributed over 3 floors and with an elevator!
- A luxurious design kitchen with a central island, as in catalogues!
- A spacious reception area with windows overlooking the outside,
- A royal parental suite with private access to the garden,
- A large basement with a cinema room!
- A paradise outdoor space: a luxury kitchen, a superb swimming pool, an incredible garden with fruit and tropical trees,
- In addition, an independent unit,
- And many other surprises, the whole being of the highest standing...
In short a unique and rare property, a dream villa, and all for the price of an apartment in Tel Aviv!
Only 7,900,000 NIS!
Beezrate Hashem Beya'had OuBeSim'ha Nenatsea'h!
Location on the map
Hadera, Israel
