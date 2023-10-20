  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Bat Yam
  Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement dans rue calme endroit calme luxueux neuf proche de la mer

Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement dans rue calme endroit calme luxueux neuf proche de la mer

Bat Yam, Israel
$930,000
ID: 28020
Last update: 17/09/2025

Location

  Country
    Israel
  State
    Tel-Aviv District
  Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  City
    Bat Yam

About the complex

BAT YAM – Gold Square Luxury intimate residence PREVENT – Construction in progress Planned delivery : June 2026 Beach only 150 m away Tram 200 m (12 min from Tel-Aviv) Central district, close to all amenities Project advantages Favourable terms of payment: 20% at signing – 80% at key delivery High-end specifications ♦Optimal bank guarantees

Location on the map

Bat Yam, Israel
Education
Healthcare

Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement dans rue calme endroit calme luxueux neuf proche de la mer
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$930,000
