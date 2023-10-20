  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Raanana
  Residential quarter Haut standing luxueux magnifique projet de qualite

Residential quarter Haut standing luxueux magnifique projet de qualite

Raanana, Israel
from
$19,663
02/04/2025
$19,663
16/02/2025
$19,719
09/01/2025
$19,229
23/12/2024
$19,467
;
Residential quarter Haut standing luxueux magnifique projet de qualite
1
ID: 23395
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 02/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    Petah Tikva Subdistrict
  • City
    Raanana

About the complex

Beautiful luxurious new and modern house. Private elevator . swimming pool cinema room. All the comfort and luxury you can see in an exceptional area. for more information contact us.

Location on the map

Raanana, Israel

