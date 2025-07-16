  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Apartments in a BOUTIQUE HOTEL on the Melasti beach managed by Wyndham.

Bukit, Indonesia
from
$112,900
10
ID: 27983
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 13/09/2025

Location

  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Region
    Karangasem
  • City
    Kecamatan Karangasem
  • Village
    Bukit

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Investments in luxury real estate in Bali from the developer!

Our premium boutique hotel, located in one of the best locations in Bali - 400 meters from Melasti Beach, Bukit.

The project includes 90 units, designed with an emphasis on unique style, panoramic views, high level of service.

The hotel complex will become part of the collection of hotels of the international network Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is a global network of more than 9,000 hotels in 95 countries.

  • Number of bedrooms: studios, 1
  • Area: 22 m2 - 65 m2
  • Furnishings: full

All rooms are equipped with everything necessary for a comfortable stay, including modern furniture, appliances and amenities.

Price:

  • 1-room apartments with an area of ​​29-36 m2, costing from 112,900 USD
  • 2-room apartments with an area of ​​54-65 m2, costing from 239,000 USD

For investors:

  • Resale: Make a profit of 30%
  • Rent: Ensure a stable income of up to 16%

A business that does not require any involvement in the process!
There will be a mobile application where investors can view occupancy and profitability online!

Down payment 30%
No% installments until the end of construction.

Completion of construction: 2nd quarter of 2027.

Infrastructure:

  • Infinity pool
  • Spa center
  • Spacious restaurant
  • Working place
  • Rooftop with a terrace
  • And much more

This infrastructure provides residents with convenience and a comfortable lifestyle without having to leave the complex.

Location on the map

Bukit, Indonesia

