Apart hotel The first hotel in Nuanu Creative City managed by Nuanu Hospitality.

Investment in the heart of Nuanu Creative City in Bali.
The first hotel in Nuanu Creative City, open to private investment.
The hotel is located in the center of the creative cluster Nuanu Creative City on the southwest coast of Bali in Nuanu, on a plot of 8,400 m2.
This is not just a new object. It is part of an integrated ecosystem based on culture, creativity and sustainable development.
This is a rare opportunity to invest in a segment with growing demand, limited supply and long-term potential for value growth.
Integration into the infrastructure of Nuanu Creative City:
ROI: 12.5% - 15% (depending on the selected room type in the hotel)
On sale:
Pool View - 21 rooms
Garden View - 13 rooms
All rooms are equipped with everything necessary for a comfortable stay, including modern furniture, equipment and amenities.
Completion of construction: 4th quarter of 2026.
Infrastructure:
This infrastructure provides residents with convenience and a comfortable lifestyle without having to leave the complex.