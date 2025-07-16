  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Apart hotel The first hotel in Nuanu Creative City managed by Nuanu Hospitality.

Apart hotel The first hotel in Nuanu Creative City managed by Nuanu Hospitality.

Tabanan, Indonesia
from
$157,800
BTC
1.8769996
ETH
98.3815732
USDT
156 014.4150201
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
12
Leave a request
ID: 27563
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 001154
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 05/09/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Region
    Tabanan

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Investment in the heart of Nuanu Creative City in Bali.
The first hotel in Nuanu Creative City, open to private investment.

The hotel is located in the center of the creative cluster Nuanu Creative City on the southwest coast of Bali in Nuanu, on a plot of 8,400 m2.

This is not just a new object. It is part of an integrated ecosystem based on culture, creativity and sustainable development.

This is a rare opportunity to invest in a segment with growing demand, limited supply and long-term potential for value growth.

Integration into the infrastructure of Nuanu Creative City:

  • Access to more than 30 types of unique leisure: art spaces, wellness centers, spas, restaurants;
  • A year-round program of festivals and cultural events;
  • A total of 41 hotel units with full management of Nuanu Hospitality are available for sale.

ROI: 12.5% ​​- 15% (depending on the selected room type in the hotel)

On sale:

  • Ocean View - 7 rooms
  • Standard room 37 m2 - 5 units
  • Corner room with ocean view 47 m2 - 2 units

Pool View - 21 rooms

  • Standard room 37 m2 - 10 units
  • Corner room with ocean view 47 m2 - 4 units
  • Room with mezzanine 62 m2 - 7 units

Garden View - 13 rooms

  • Standard room 37 m2 - 5 units
  • Corner room with ocean view 47 m2 - 2 units
  • Room with mezzanine 62 m2 - 6 units

All rooms are equipped with everything necessary for a comfortable stay, including modern furniture, equipment and amenities.

  • Down payment 30%
  • No% installments until the end of construction.

Completion of construction: 4th quarter of 2026.

Infrastructure:

  • Modern design with elements of local culture
  • Swimming pool 420 m2
  • Restaurant and Bar
  • Fitness room
  • Conference area
  • And much more

This infrastructure provides residents with convenience and a comfortable lifestyle without having to leave the complex.

Location on the map

Tabanan, Indonesia

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apart-hotel Apartments at Aviator Apart-hotel in Canggu
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$123,000
Residential complex Premium apartments and villas with large rooftop and outdoor cinema, Changgu, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$348,194
Residential complex VODOPAD
Penestanan, Indonesia
from
$67,000
Residential complex AVIATOR
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$127,000
Residential complex Terracotta
Petulu, Indonesia
from
$110,000
You are viewing
Apart hotel The first hotel in Nuanu Creative City managed by Nuanu Hospitality.
Tabanan, Indonesia
from
$157,800
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Modern complex of townhouses with swimming pools near the ocean, Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Modern complex of townhouses with swimming pools near the ocean, Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Modern complex of townhouses with swimming pools near the ocean, Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Modern complex of townhouses with swimming pools near the ocean, Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Modern complex of townhouses with swimming pools near the ocean, Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex Modern complex of townhouses with swimming pools near the ocean, Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Modern complex of townhouses with swimming pools near the ocean, Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia
Pecatu, Indonesia
from
$348,194
We offer townhouses with swimming pools 5 x 2.5 m, roof-top terraces, and parking spaces. Completion - October, 2024. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in the picturesque tourist area of Uluwatu, 8 minutes away from the ocean and 30 minutes from the airport. Karma …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Prestigious residential complex with a good infrastructure in Canggu, Badung, Indonesia
Residential complex Prestigious residential complex with a good infrastructure in Canggu, Badung, Indonesia
Residential complex Prestigious residential complex with a good infrastructure in Canggu, Badung, Indonesia
Residential complex Prestigious residential complex with a good infrastructure in Canggu, Badung, Indonesia
Residential complex Prestigious residential complex with a good infrastructure in Canggu, Badung, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex Prestigious residential complex with a good infrastructure in Canggu, Badung, Indonesia
Residential complex Prestigious residential complex with a good infrastructure in Canggu, Badung, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$158,180
The first-class residential complex offers a choice of various types studios, apartments with 1 and 2 bedrooms. Infrastructure of the complex: Running track around the complex Сo-working Sports ground Playground SPA-zone (sauna, jacuzzi, massages) Restaurant Large swimming pool Yoga area Mi…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Complex of apartments with 5-star services directly on the beach, Seseh, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of apartments with 5-star services directly on the beach, Seseh, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of apartments with 5-star services directly on the beach, Seseh, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of apartments with 5-star services directly on the beach, Seseh, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of apartments with 5-star services directly on the beach, Seseh, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex Complex of apartments with 5-star services directly on the beach, Seseh, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of apartments with 5-star services directly on the beach, Seseh, Bali, Indonesia
Munggu, Indonesia
from
$297,705
An innovative project with an extraordinary dragon-shaped design and cocoon-style residences, managed by the renowned standalone brand Anantara. The project will be the first premium oceanfront residential complex in Seseh, offering exceptional infrastructure: three swimming pools, restauran…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Indonesia
Real Estate in Bali 2025: 5 Properties From a Budget Penthouse to an Entire Retreat Complex
16.07.2025
Real Estate in Bali 2025: 5 Properties From a Budget Penthouse to an Entire Retreat Complex
Yields of Up to 15% and a Doubling of Value by 2027: A New Project in Bali That is About to Start Construction
23.05.2025
Yields of Up to 15% and a Doubling of Value by 2027: A New Project in Bali That is About to Start Construction
“About 50% of Our Clients Choose to Pay with Cryptocurrency.” How to Buy Real Estate in Bali with Crypto in Practice
10.03.2025
“About 50% of Our Clients Choose to Pay with Cryptocurrency.” How to Buy Real Estate in Bali with Crypto in Practice
The Cheapest Property in Bali — From 50,000 Euros
24.12.2024
The Cheapest Property in Bali — From 50,000 Euros
Indonesian Real Estate Market: Average Prices, Government Backing, and Popular Trends
01.03.2024
Indonesian Real Estate Market: Average Prices, Government Backing, and Popular Trends
“Even a volcanic eruption did not affect the island market as much as COVID-19.” How to build and make money on Bali real estate even in times of crisis. Expert’s opinion
01.02.2024
“Even a volcanic eruption did not affect the island market as much as COVID-19.” How to build and make money on Bali real estate even in times of crisis. Expert’s opinion
Indonesia introduces 5-year multiple entry tourist visa: details
26.12.2023
Indonesia introduces 5-year multiple entry tourist visa: details
TOP 6 Countries for Investment in Foreign Real Estate in 2025. Expert Opinion
23.01.2024
TOP 6 Countries for Investment in Foreign Real Estate in 2025. Expert Opinion
Show all publications