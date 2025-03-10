Residential complex New residential complex of apartments and townhouses in Nuanu, Bali, Indonesia

Premium eco-luxury residences in Bali, designed using high-quality materials, advanced energy-saving technologies and their own private club infrastructure. Residences have panoramic views of tropical jungle, picturesque garden and green rice fields. All conditions for maintaining an active lifestyle and a full rest are created here.

The first investment project in the Nuanu City area: turnkey townhouses and apartments. The prestigious residential complex consists of 34 apartments with 1 and 2 bedrooms, 16 townhouses with 2, 3 and 4 bedrooms, a swimming pool with a bar, a library, a fitness room, an underground parking and a concierge service.

Residents and guests are provided with premium and personalized service. The management company takes over the rental of objects. The developer is positioning the complex as the most environmentally friendly project in Bali: geopolymer concrete is used in construction, and the built-in smart cooling system reduces carbon dioxide emissions by 50%.

Extra opportunities

The developer predicts 12-16%, based on data from the management company and market analytics. Why the project has high investment attractiveness:

High potential for growth in real estate value and rental yield of a premium project in Nuanu

Location concept: An ecologically clean area in Bali with first-class air quality, an abundance of green walking areas and no traffic

Durable materials and sustainable technologies for optimal use of resources and cost reduction

A closed club format and rich infrastructure that visitors are ready to pay for now

Features of the flats

The apartments and townhouses are urban tropical residences featuring state-of-the-art kitchens with concealed appliances, private pools, zen gardens, terraces and underground parking.

Premium services and a curated program for guests and residents

Shared facilities for work and leisure

Sustainability through intelligent design, ecological building materials and smart living technology

12-month building warrantees and defect liabilities without questions asked

Professional management guarantees effortless ownership

Leasehold for 28 years with extension for 30 years

Closed club territory (3,600 m²) with 24-hour security, swimming pool, sports area, high-class restaurant and coworking.

Advanced energy-saving technologies: solar panels, triple water filtration, multi-zone air conditioning, use of rainwater for irrigation, waste recycling.

Unique location and all the opportunities for an active life: surrounded by tropical jungle and rice fields, 5 hectares of walking areas and a beach with black sand nearby, with guaranteed access to 30+ objects of diverse infrastructure of Nuanu.

Experienced developer of premium real estate: experience of a co-developer with 20+ completed premium projects in Indonesia. And also a 25-year warranty on the structure.

AdvantagesLocation and nearby infrastructure

Nuanu is a new location on the picturesque Balinese coast. There are 2 rivers flowing through the territory, and the clean beach is located at the foot of gentle hills and a vast green area. On an area of 44 hectares of the autonomous community, 9 recreational zones with art venues, schools, food courts, multifunctional spaces, parks and entertainment have been created.

The area provides private beaches, schools, restaurants, entertainment, exhibitions, experiential parks, cutting edge wellness alongside educational facilities, events, retreats and retail. 1 km to international school.