Residential complex New residential complex of apartments and townhouses in Nuanu, Bali, Indonesia

Premium eco-luxury residences in Bali, designed using high-quality materials, advanced energy-saving technologies and their own private club infrastructure. Residences have panoramic views of tropical jungle, picturesque garden and green rice fields. All conditions for maintaining an active lifestyle and a full rest are created here.
The first investment project in the Nuanu City area: turnkey townhouses and apartments. The prestigious residential complex consists of 34 apartments with 1 and 2 bedrooms, 16 townhouses with 2, 3 and 4 bedrooms, a swimming pool with a bar, a library, a fitness room, an underground parking and a concierge service.
Residents and guests are provided with premium and personalized service. The management company takes over the rental of objects. The developer is positioning the complex as the most environmentally friendly project in Bali: geopolymer concrete is used in construction, and the built-in smart cooling system reduces carbon dioxide emissions by 50%.Extra opportunities
The developer predicts 12-16%, based on data from the management company and market analytics. Why the project has high investment attractiveness:
The apartments and townhouses are urban tropical residences featuring state-of-the-art kitchens with concealed appliances, private pools, zen gardens, terraces and underground parking.Advantages
Nuanu is a new location on the picturesque Balinese coast. There are 2 rivers flowing through the territory, and the clean beach is located at the foot of gentle hills and a vast green area. On an area of 44 hectares of the autonomous community, 9 recreational zones with art venues, schools, food courts, multifunctional spaces, parks and entertainment have been created.
The area provides private beaches, schools, restaurants, entertainment, exhibitions, experiential parks, cutting edge wellness alongside educational facilities, events, retreats and retail. 1 km to international school.