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Terraced Villas in Zakynthos Municipality, Greece

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Zakynthos Municipal Unit
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1 property total found
Villa in Zakynthos Municipality, Greece
Villa
Zakynthos Municipality, Greece
Area 3 000 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa in Zakynthos 140 m² – 3,000 m² plot – 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms – 1/6 co-ownership for €…
$182,381
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Properties features in Zakynthos Municipality, Greece

with Garden
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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