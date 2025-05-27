Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Zakynthos Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Sea view

Seaview Villas for Sale in Zakynthos Municipality, Greece

Zakynthos Municipal Unit
3
Laganas Municipal Unit
3
1 property total found
Villa 11 bedrooms in Tsilivi, Greece
Villa 11 bedrooms
Tsilivi, Greece
Rooms 12
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 9
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 550 sq.meters in Zante. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, livi…
$3,34M
Properties features in Zakynthos Municipality, Greece

with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
