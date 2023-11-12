Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Thessaly, Greece

25 properties total found
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Leptokarya, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 178 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 178 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
€360,000
Villa 2 room villa with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Leptokarya, Greece
Villa 2 room villa with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 217 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 217 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€330,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Leptokarya, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 160 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€500,000
Villa 9 room villa in Skiathos, Greece
Villa 9 room villa
Skiathos, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 8
Area 640 m²
Number of floors 3
The Villa is situated on the island of Skiathos, Skiathos is located 255 kilometers from Ath…
€2,20M
Villa 4 room villa with furnishings in Litochoro, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with furnishings
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale is a three-storey villa in the picturesque foothills of Pieria with magnificent pan…
€650,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Litochoro, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 220 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
€400,000
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Volos Municipality, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Volos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The semi-basement consists of 2 bed…
€780,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Pinakates, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Pinakates, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 270 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The ground floor consists of 3 bedr…
€850,000
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Leptokarya, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 400 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€1,000,000
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Anilio, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Anilio, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 383 m²
Number of floors 1
We are pleased to offer you a magnificent villa in the picturesque village in the east of Pe…
€630,000
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Leptokarya, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
€399,000
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in South Pilio Municipality, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
South Pilio Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer for sale a luxury villa in the village of Southern Pelion, near Volos. Great Deluxe…
€6,00M
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Municipality of Larissa, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipality of Larissa, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 400 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€800,000
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Leptokarya, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 450 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€900,000
Villa 9 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Leptokarya, Greece
Villa 9 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 16
Bathrooms count 8
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 550 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€2,00M
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in South Pilio Municipality, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
South Pilio Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 332 m²
Number of floors 2
We offer for sale secluded villa in south Pelion. The villa features 3 double bedrooms (oak …
€1,25M
Villa 9 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in South Pilio Municipality, Greece
Villa 9 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
South Pilio Municipality, Greece
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 4
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 320 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The ground floor consists of 7 bedr…
€800,000
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in South Pilio Municipality, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
South Pilio Municipality, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The ground floor consists of 4 bedr…
€550,000
Villa 4 room villa with furnishings in Volos Municipality, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with furnishings
Volos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 260 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The semi-basement consists of one b…
€400,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Litochoro, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
€350,000
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Achladias, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Achladias, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 640 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 640 sq.meters in the Sporades. The ground floor consists of 4 bed…
€2,00M
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in Leptokarya, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 220 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
€750,000
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in Platamonas, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Platamonas, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 5
For sale under construction 5-storey villa of 500 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground…
€800,000
Villa 4 room villa with mountain view, with furnishings in Belokomiti, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with mountain view, with furnishings
Belokomiti, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 235 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 235 sq.meters in central Greece. The semi-basement consists of 2 …
€350,000
Villa Villa 8 rooms with sea view, with furnishings in Almyros Municipality, Greece
Villa Villa 8 rooms with sea view, with furnishings
Almyros Municipality, Greece
Rooms 8
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in central Greece. A magnificent view of the sea op…
€1,47M

