Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Tempi Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Tempi Municipality, Greece

Municipal Unit of Kato Olympos
4
Villa Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in Nea Mesaggala, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Nea Mesaggala, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 78 square meters on the Olympic Riviera. The first…
$176,704
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kastri Loutro, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kastri Loutro, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale 2-storey cottage of 140 sq.m. on the Olympic Riviera. The second floor consists of …
$387,610
Leave a request
Villa 8 bedrooms in Pyrgetos, Greece
Villa 8 bedrooms
Pyrgetos, Greece
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 380 square meters in central Greece. The first flo…
$456,011
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Pyrgetos, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Pyrgetos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Floor -1/2
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 105 square meters in central Greece. The ground fl…
$131,103
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Tempi Municipality, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go