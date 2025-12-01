Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Thessaly
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Houses for Sale in Thessaly, Greece

South Pilio Municipality
30
Municipla unit of Milies
12
Volos Municipality
11
Municipal unit of Argalasti
8
24 properties total found
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Vizitsa, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Vizitsa, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 70 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, li…
$187,271
Villa 9 bedrooms in South Pilio Municipality, Greece
Villa 9 bedrooms
South Pilio Municipality, Greece
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 320 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. Ground floor consists of 7 bedrooms…
$936,353
Cottage 8 bedrooms in Pyrgetos, Greece
Cottage 8 bedrooms
Pyrgetos, Greece
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 380 sq.meters in central Greece. Ground floor consists of 2 bedro…
$468,176
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Pyrgetos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Pyrgetos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Floor -1/2
For sale 2-storey house of 105 sq.meters in central Greece. Semi-basement consists of 2 stor…
$134,601
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Trikala Municipality, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Trikala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 80 sq.meters in central Greece. The house consists of 2 bedrooms,…
$187,271
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Aigani, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Aigani, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 300 sq.meters in central Greece. The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground …
$134,601
Villa 6 bedrooms in Achladias, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Achladias, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 640 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 640 sq.meters in the Sporades. Ground floor consists of 4 bedroom…
$2,34M
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Elassona Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Elassona Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters in central Greece. Ground floor consists of 2 store…
$105,340
1 room Cottage in Vizitsa, Greece
1 room Cottage
Vizitsa, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 1
Two separate detached houses are for sale in the village of Vyzitsa, Pelion (turnk…
$374,541
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pinakates, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pinakates, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 270 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms…
$994,875
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Zagora, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Zagora, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 170 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. Ground floor consists of one bedroo…
$327,723
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Rapsani, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Rapsani, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of on…
$269,201
3 bedroom townthouse in Milina, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Milina, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters in central Greece. The maisonette has 3 levels. Groun…
$444,767
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Milies, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Milies, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 175 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. Semi-basement consists of one bed…
$386,245
Cottage 2 bedrooms in South Pilio Municipality, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
South Pilio Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The house consists of 2 bedrooms,…
$304,315
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Volos Municipality, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Volos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. Semi-basement co…
$116,459
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Kalamaki, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Kalamaki, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 233 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale 2-storey house of 233 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms…
$444,767
Cottage 2 bedrooms in South Pilio Municipality, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
South Pilio Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 56 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, li…
$351,132
Villa 4 bedrooms in Belokomiti, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Belokomiti, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 235 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 235 sq.meters in central Greece. Semi-basement consists of 2 stor…
$409,654
Villa 1 room in Makryrrachi, Greece
Villa 1 room
Makryrrachi, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 383 m²
Number of floors 1
We are pleased to offer you a magnificent villa in the picturesque village in the east of Pe…
$737,378
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Nea Ionia, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Nea Ionia, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 520 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 520 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedroom…
$877,831
Villa 6 bedrooms in Volos Municipality, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Volos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedroom…
$912,944
Cottage 1 bedroom in Milina, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Milina, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters in central Greece. The house consists of one bedro…
$140,453
Villa 5 rooms in Platania, Greece
Villa 5 rooms
Platania, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 440 m²
Number of floors 2
We offer for sale secluded villa in south Pelion. The villa features 5 bedrooms (oak floors)…
$3,10M
