Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Sithonia
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece

Sithonia Municipal Unit
67
Nikiti
44
Neos Marmaras
12
Toroni Municipal Unit
6
Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Neos Marmaras, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 65 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the…
$159,119
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 56 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the…
$178,808
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Municipality of Sithonia

1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK

Properties features in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece

with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go