  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Sithonia
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Terrace

Terraced Apartments for sale in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece

Sithonia Municipal Unit
100
Nikiti
62
Neos Marmaras
23
Toroni Municipal Unit
13
4 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Nikiti, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/2
A newly built apartment of 55 sq.m. with a shared pool is for sale, just 900 meters from the…
$232,504
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Nikiti, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 2
For sale: apartment of 52 sq.m. on the Sithonia peninsula, in the area of Nikiti, Halkidiki …
$256,394
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Toroni, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Toroni, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 2/2
Apartment of 50 sq.m. for sale in Toroni, Sithonia (Halkidiki), located on the second floor …
$233,086
Leave a request
Monte OnlineMonte Online
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 1
Discover this beautiful two-level duplex located in the charming coastal village of Nikiti, …
$325,776
Leave a request
