Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Nea Propontida
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Terrace

Terraced Apartments for sale in Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece

Nea Kallikrateia
60
Nea Moudania
15
Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Apartment 6 bedrooms in Simantra, Greece
Apartment 6 bedrooms
Simantra, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Area 506 m²
Number of floors 3
New complex of villas near beaches, Chalkidiki, Greece We offer villas with swimming pools …
$2,32M
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Simantra, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Simantra, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 3
Gated residence with swimming pools at 600 meters from the sea, Halkidiki, Greece We offer …
$159,758
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Municipality of Nea Propontida

studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece

with Garden
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go