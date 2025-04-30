Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Nea Propontida
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece

2 bedroom apartment in Nea Flogita, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Nea Flogita, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 1
For sale apartment of 75 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor…
$147,172
2 bedroom apartment in Nea Flogita, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Nea Flogita, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 77 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor…
$140,905
