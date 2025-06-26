Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Apartments for sale in Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece

1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 4
For sale apartment of 50 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor…
$267,382
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
