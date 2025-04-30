Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece

17 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Sozopole, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Sozopole, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 42 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor…
$162,696
1 bedroom apartment in Sozopole, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Sozopole, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
For sale apartment of 42 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the ground fl…
$151,661
1 bedroom apartment in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 49 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situat…
$141,949
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the 1st floo…
$215,178
2 bedroom apartment in Sozopole, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Sozopole, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
For sale duplex of 76 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The duplex is situated on semi-basement and s…
$219,648
1 bedroom apartment in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 46 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situat…
$135,687
1 bedroom apartment in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 51 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situat…
$151,343
2 bedroom apartment in Finikes, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Finikes, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 96 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor…
$180,478
1 bedroom apartment in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 50 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situat…
$146,124
1 bedroom apartment in Sozopole, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Sozopole, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 1
For sale apartment of 39 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor…
$141,202
1 bedroom apartment in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 49 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor…
$135,053
2 bedroom apartment in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 85 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor…
$306,467
2 bedroom apartment in Nea Flogita, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Nea Flogita, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 77 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor…
$140,905
1 bedroom apartment in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 58 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situat…
$166,999
1 bedroom apartment in Simantra, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Simantra, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 3
Gated residence with swimming pools at 600 meters from the sea, Halkidiki, Greece We offer …
$159,758
1 bedroom apartment in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 44 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situat…
$130,468
2 bedroom apartment in Sozopole, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Sozopole, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale duplex of 90 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The duplex is situated on 1st floor and 2nd f…
$234,685
