  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Sithonia Municipal Unit
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Sea view

Seaview Houses for Sale in Sithonia Municipal Unit, Greece

Nikiti
88
Neos Marmaras
19
44 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 125 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 3 levels. …
$793,460
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction maisonette of 75 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki . The maisone…
$207,864
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale maisonette of 86 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 2 levels. G…
$447,020
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Ormos Panagias, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Ormos Panagias, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of …
$1,41M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 5 bedrooms in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Ground …
$678,433
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 152 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of …
$292,248
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 6 bedrooms in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of 2…
$861,072
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 219 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 219 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of …
$625,626
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 3 levels. …
$365,310
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale old construction maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki . The maisonet…
$368,791
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 10 bedrooms in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Villa 10 bedrooms
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 14
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
Unique villa with private beach over an island with sand and blue waters. Ideal location for…
$3,80M
Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Nikiti, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 90 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 3 levels. G…
$292,248
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Nikiti, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 140 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 3 levels. …
$521,872
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Semi-ba…
$625,828
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of …
$417,497
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 89 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki . The maisone…
$338,540
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Nikiti, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 200 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki . The maison…
$629,490
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of l…
$1,25M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 220 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of one …
$735,175
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 105 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 2 levels. …
$447,020
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 285 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 285 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of …
$678,433
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 3 levels. …
$368,791
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 140 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of 2…
$772,654
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 94 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of li…
$887,182
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 130 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of 2…
$782,807
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 6 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 184 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 184 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 3 levels. …
Price on request
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale maisonette of 111 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 3 levels. …
$283,832
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 145 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of l…
$1,79M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 6 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of o…
$2,50M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 1 bedroom in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 45 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The house consists of one b…
$1,23M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά

Property types in Sithonia Municipal Unit

villas
cottages
townhouses

Properties features in Sithonia Municipal Unit, Greece

with Garage
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
