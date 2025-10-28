Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Sithonia Municipal Unit
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Terrace

Terraced Houses for sale in Sithonia Municipal Unit, Greece

Nikiti
143
Neos Marmaras
33
House Delete
Clear all
5 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Nikiti, Greece
3 bedroom house
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For Sale furnished two-level detached house, with a total area of 100 sq.m., ideal for those…
$249,942
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Nikiti, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale: a charming 103 sq.m maisonette located in the beautiful seaside village of Nikiti,…
$326,360
Leave a request
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale: a two-level apartment of 75 m² in Nikiti, Sithonia (Halkidiki). The first level in…
$198,147
Leave a request
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 3
A two-level apartment of 90 sq.m is for sale, located on the 1st and 2nd floors of a residen…
$308,876
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Nikiti, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale: a two-level maisonette of 100 sq.m located in Nikiti, Sithonia, Halkidiki. The pro…
$314,704
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

