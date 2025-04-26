Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Houses for Sale in Rethymno Regional Unit, Greece

Municipality of Rethymnon
30
Municipality of Milopotamos
17
Rethymno
8
Municipality of Agios Vasileios
6
13 properties total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in Panormos, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Panormos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Floor -1/3
For Sale: Charming 3-Storey Villa with Stunning Views in Rethymno, Crete!Location: Rethymno,…
$446,773
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
A fully furnished two-story villa of 209 sq.m. for sale in Giannoudi, Rethymno, set in a lus…
$964,950
2 bedroom house in Patsos, Greece
2 bedroom house
Patsos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 152 m²
Number of floors 2
Patsos is a mountainous traditional settlement, just 24 km from the city of Rethymnon. In th…
$42,456
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 470 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 470 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, liv…
$1,36M
3 bedroom townthouse in Panormos, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Panormos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Number of floors 1
🌟 Front-Sea Semi-Detached Villa in Panormos, Crete – A Rare Opportunity for Living and Inves…
Price on request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Panormos, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Panormos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Floor -1/2
For Sale: Modern 2-Storey Villa with Private Pool in Rethymno, CreteLocation: Rethymno, Cret…
$425,748
Townhouse in Prinos, Greece
Townhouse
Prinos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2 maisonettes close to Rethymno on a 4100 sqm plot that combines a sea and mountain…
$669,620
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bali, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bali, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 192 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 192 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, liv…
$678,433
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Panormos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Panormos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 69 m²
Floor 3/1
Charming Stone-Built Maisonette with Private Pool – Just 120m from the Sea in Panormos, Reth…
$206,436
Villa 3 rooms in Vlichada, Greece
Villa 3 rooms
Vlichada, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
Suggested for sale villa of 200m2 in Rethymnon Prefecture. The villa has light-filled interi…
$656,002
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Ano Rodakino, Greece
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Ano Rodakino, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale maisonette of 105 sq.meters in Crete . The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground floor co…
$178,808
Villa 2 bedrooms in Panormos, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Panormos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Floor -1/2
For Sale: Modern 2-Storey Villa with Private Pool in Rethymno, CreteLocation:Rethymno, Crete…
$429,953
Villa 4 bedrooms in Skaleta, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Skaleta, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 211 m²
Number of floors 3
Offered For Sale: Charming Villa in the Rethymno Prefecture, Crete!This distinctive stone-bu…
$527,317
