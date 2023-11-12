UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Residential
Rethymno Regional Unit
Houses
Houses for sale in Rethymno Regional Unit, Greece
villas
24
cottages
13
townhouses
5
House
Clear all
69 properties total found
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Villa Villa with swimming pool, with mountain view
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
1
350 m²
1
For sale villa of 350 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the mountain opens up from the windows. …
€1,50M
Recommend
Cottage 2 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
3
95 m²
1
For sale 1-storey house of 95 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living r…
€650,000
Recommend
5 room house
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
5
6
These are 2 spacious stone villas for sale in Rethymnon, located in a traquil village, just …
€1,50M
Recommend
3 room house
Skaleta, Greece
3
2
This is a unique villa for sale in Rethymnon, Crete, set just 600 mtrs away from the beach o…
€830,000
Recommend
4 room house
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
4
2
This unique house for sale in Gerakari, Rethymno, is an ideal place for those who seek to f…
€170,000
1
Recommend
House
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
219 m²
Panormo is a seaside village of the prefecture that every year attracts tourists from all ov…
€185,000
Recommend
2 room house
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
2
1
204 m²
1
In Down Poros, a village located 25 km southwest of the city of Rethymnon and very close to …
€65,000
Recommend
3 room house
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
3
1
147 m²
Traditional house of 1900, is for sale in the area of Angeliana, 26km east of Rethymnon. The…
€92,000
Recommend
House
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
253 m²
2
In the beautiful and picturesque village of Margarites, a traditional detached house of 253 …
€80,000
Recommend
3 room house with double glazed windows, with furniture, with mountain view
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
3
2
141 m²
1
FOR SALE exclusively furnished ground floor house of total surface of 141 sq.m. on a plot o…
€88,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
4
3
309 m²
3
In the quiet and picturesque village of Agia Paraskevi, just 7 km from the town of Rethymnon…
€590,000
Recommend
2 room house with parking, with balcony, with sea view
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
2
330 m²
2
€510,000
Recommend
2 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
2
136 m²
2
€415,000
Recommend
2 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
2
137 m²
2
€415,000
Recommend
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
3
178 m²
2
€780,000
Recommend
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with sea view
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
3
178 m²
2
€780,000
Recommend
2 room house with parking, with balcony, with sea view
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
2
137 m²
2
€425,000
Recommend
3 room house
Eleutherna, Greece
3
3
This amazing stone villa for sale in Rethymno, is located in the village of Eleutherna. The …
€360,000
1
Recommend
3 room house
Roussospiti, Greece
3
4
This newly renovated villa for sale in Roussospiti, Rethymnon, is a very comfortable and bri…
€535,000
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Eleutherna, Greece
6
260 m²
1
For sale villa of 260 sq.meters in Crete. There is a fireplace. The owners will be leaving t…
€599,000
Recommend
House
Sfakaki, Greece
This is an incomplete building for sale in Sfakaki Rethymno Crete located on the top of a hi…
€700,000
Recommend
2 room house
Pigi, Greece
2
1
An apartment for sale in Pigi,Rethymno, of 61 sqms of living space, very well kept,10 km fro…
€220,000
Recommend
2 room house
Pigi, Greece
2
1
An apartment for sale in Pigi,Rethymno, of 75 sqms of living space, very well kept,10 km fro…
€250,000
Recommend
3 room house
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
3
1
105 m²
Property Code: HPS874 - House FOR SALE in Arkadi Adele for €180.000. This 105 sq. m. House …
€180,000
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
2
1
340 m²
Property Code: HPS867 - Villa FOR SALE in Rethimno Maroulas for €275.000. This 340 sq. m. Vi…
€275,000
Recommend
3 room house
Plakias, Greece
4
2
5 508 m²
The geographical location of Rethymno, between the cities of Heraklion and Chania, as well a…
€240,000
Recommend
4 room house with Bedrooms
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
4
3
This stone villa in Rethymno for sale is located east of the city and very close to the coas…
€495,000
Recommend
4 room house with Bedrooms
Roustika, Greece
4
4
This beautiful property in Roustika, Rethymnon for sale has a living space of 322 sqms in to…
€590,000
Recommend
Townhouse 4 rooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Chamalevri, Greece
4
250 m²
1
For sale is a house of 250 sq.m. near Rethymno, in Crete. The house is built on a plot of 2,…
€495,000
Recommend
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Sfakaki, Greece
1
300 m²
1
Classic design villa with 5 bedrooms is for sale in Rethymno, Crete. The property is just fe…
€1,000,000
Recommend
