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Houses for sale in Rethymno Regional Unit, Greece

;
Municipality of Rethymnon
17
Municipality of Milopotamos
11
Rethymno
4
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30 properties total found
Villa in Margarites, Greece
Villa
Margarites, Greece
Area 132 m²
Villa for sale under construction in Rethymno A new two-level villa, which is now in the ini…
$414,693
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Amnatos, Greece
Villa
Amnatos, Greece
Area 132 m²
Villa for sale under construction in Rethymno A new two-level villa, which is now in the ini…
$414,693
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Amnatos, Greece
Villa
Amnatos, Greece
Area 132 m²
Villa for sale under construction in Rethymno A new two-level villa, which is now in the ini…
$414,693
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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House in Maroulas, Greece
House
Maroulas, Greece
This is a unique restored stone mansion for sale in Western Crete. It is located in the cent…
$678,294
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Panormos, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Panormos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 92 m²
For Sale: Modern 2-Storey Villa with Private Pool in Rethymno, Crete Location: Rethy…
$490,083
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom house in Skaleta, Greece
3 bedroom house
Skaleta, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This is a unique villa for sale in Rethymnon, Crete, set just 600 mtrs away from the beach o…
$931,917
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 400 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, livi…
$1,14M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
House in Zouridi, Greece
House
Zouridi, Greece
This fully renovated stone villa for sale in Rethymno Crete is located in the village of Zou…
Price on request
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Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Panormos, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Panormos, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 190 m²
For Sale: Charming Old Stone Two-Storey House in Panormos – Only 24m from the Sea In the …
$222,718
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 172 m²
For Sale: Luxury Villa with Private Pool & Panoramic Views – Rethymno, Crete Discover a…
$536,208
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom house in Sfakaki, Greece
3 bedroom house
Sfakaki, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This property for sale is located in the serene rural area of Pigianos Kampos, Rethymnon. It…
$731,562
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House 10 bedrooms in Viranepiskopi, Greece
House 10 bedrooms
Viranepiskopi, Greece
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 8
This newly built stunning estate for sale in Viranepiskopi, Rethymno, Crete, offers an unpar…
$2,20M
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Panormos, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Panormos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 92 m²
For Sale: Modern 2-Storey Villa with Private Pool in Rethymno, Crete Location: Rethym…
$498,185
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom house in Roussospiti, Greece
3 bedroom house
Roussospiti, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
This newly renovated villa for sale in Roussospiti, Rethymnon, is a very comfortable and bri…
$631,108
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Villa in Bali, Greece
Villa
Bali, Greece
Area 340 m²
🌅 Luxury villa for sale in Rethymno, Crete 🌅In one of the most prestigious and quiet areas o…
$1,50M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Panormos, Greece
Townhouse
Panormos, Greece
Area 170 m²
BOMO Roumeli Residences – Stone residential complex for sale in Rumeli, Rethymno A rare oppo…
$438,064
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
5 bedroom house in Roussospiti, Greece
5 bedroom house
Roussospiti, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
This beautiful villa for sale in Rethymnon is located in the village of Roussospiti, an area…
$436,467
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7 bedroom house in Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
7 bedroom house
Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
This is a unique villa for sale in Rethymnon, Crete, located in the village of Tria Monastir…
$1,42M
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4 bedroom house in Gerani, Greece
4 bedroom house
Gerani, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
This luxury modern villa for sale in Rethimno, Gerani, Crete is located on a nice slope at t…
$1,98M
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Panormos, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Panormos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 93 m²
For Sale: Charming 3-Storey Villa with Stunning Views in Rethymno, Crete! Location: R…
$556,795
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
House in Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
House
Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
This unique home for sale in Rethymno, is located in one of the most central alleys of the O…
$707,785
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2 bedroom house in Panormos, Greece
2 bedroom house
Panormos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
In the area of Panormos, which is located 20 km from city Rethymno , is available for sale a…
$246,401
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3 bedroom house in Eleutherna, Greece
3 bedroom house
Eleutherna, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
This amazing stone villa for sale in Rethymno, is located in the village of Eleutherna. The …
$424,671
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Panormos, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Panormos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 63 m²
For Sale: Semi-Detached Maisonette with Private Pool in Panormo, Rethymno This beautifu…
$368,714
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Panormos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Panormos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 72 m²
Modern Stone-Built Townhouse near Rethymno Located just 100 meters from the sea and with…
$277,467
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Villa
Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Area 200 m²
The property is located at the edge of a beautiful south west Cretan village and sits on a s…
$1,94M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 470 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 470 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, liv…
$1,53M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Panormos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Panormos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 100 m²
Villa for Sale A unique opportunity for personal residence or investment in Crete! Dis…
$507,705
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom house in Patsos, Greece
2 bedroom house
Patsos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 152 m²
Number of floors 2
Patsos is a mountainous traditional settlement, just 24 km from the city of Rethymnon. In th…
$36,558
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3 bedroom house in Plakias, Greece
3 bedroom house
Plakias, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 5 508 m²
The geographical location of Rethymno, between the cities of Heraklion and Chania, as well a…
$264,945
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Property types in Rethymno Regional Unit

villas
townhouses

Properties features in Rethymno Regional Unit, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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