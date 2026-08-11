Villas for sale in Rethymno Regional Unit, Greece

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Villas in Rethymno Regional Unit, Greece

;
Municipality of Rethymnon
6
Municipality of Milopotamos
7
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13 properties total found
Villa in Margarites, Greece
Villa
Margarites, Greece
Area 132 m²
Villa for sale under construction in Rethymno A new two-level villa, which is now in the ini…
$414,693
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Amnatos, Greece
Villa
Amnatos, Greece
Area 132 m²
Villa for sale under construction in Rethymno A new two-level villa, which is now in the ini…
$414,693
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Amnatos, Greece
Villa
Amnatos, Greece
Area 132 m²
Villa for sale under construction in Rethymno A new two-level villa, which is now in the ini…
$414,693
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Panormos, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Panormos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 92 m²
For Sale: Modern 2-Storey Villa with Private Pool in Rethymno, Crete Location: Rethy…
$490,083
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 400 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, livi…
$1,14M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 172 m²
For Sale: Luxury Villa with Private Pool & Panoramic Views – Rethymno, Crete Discover a…
$536,208
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Panormos, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Panormos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 92 m²
For Sale: Modern 2-Storey Villa with Private Pool in Rethymno, Crete Location: Rethym…
$498,185
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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Villa in Bali, Greece
Villa
Bali, Greece
Area 340 m²
🌅 Luxury villa for sale in Rethymno, Crete 🌅In one of the most prestigious and quiet areas o…
$1,50M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Panormos, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Panormos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 93 m²
For Sale: Charming 3-Storey Villa with Stunning Views in Rethymno, Crete! Location: R…
$556,795
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Panormos, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Panormos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 63 m²
For Sale: Semi-Detached Maisonette with Private Pool in Panormo, Rethymno This beautifu…
$368,714
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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Villa in Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Villa
Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Area 200 m²
The property is located at the edge of a beautiful south west Cretan village and sits on a s…
$1,94M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 470 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 470 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, liv…
$1,53M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Panormos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Panormos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 100 m²
Villa for Sale A unique opportunity for personal residence or investment in Crete! Dis…
$507,705
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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Properties features in Rethymno Regional Unit, Greece

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