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Townhouses for sale in Rethymno Regional Unit, Greece

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Municipality of Milopotamos
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3 properties total found
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Panormos, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Panormos, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 190 m²
For Sale: Charming Old Stone Two-Storey House in Panormos – Only 24m from the Sea In the …
$222,718
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Panormos, Greece
Townhouse
Panormos, Greece
Area 170 m²
BOMO Roumeli Residences – Stone residential complex for sale in Rumeli, Rethymno A rare oppo…
$438,064
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Panormos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Panormos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 72 m²
Modern Stone-Built Townhouse near Rethymno Located just 100 meters from the sea and with…
$277,467
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Properties features in Rethymno Regional Unit, Greece

with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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