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Residential properties for sale in Rethymno Regional Unit, Greece

;
Municipality of Milopotamos
17
Municipality of Rethymnon
24
Rethymno
11
43 properties total found
Apartment in Panormos, Greece
Apartment
Panormos, Greece
Area 63 m²
For sale apartment of 63 sq.m. on the island of Crete. The apartment is located on the first…
$183,779
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Panormos, Greece
Apartment
Panormos, Greece
Area 70 m²
For sale duplex of 70 square meters on the island of Crete. The duplex is located on 2 level…
$206,896
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Margarites, Greece
Villa
Margarites, Greece
Area 132 m²
Villa for sale under construction in Rethymno A new two-level villa, which is now in the ini…
$414,693
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Apartment in Panormos, Greece
Apartment
Panormos, Greece
Area 35 m²
New apartment on the ground floor with garden and communal pool - Rumeli, Rethymno, Crete Pr…
$102,870
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Amnatos, Greece
Villa
Amnatos, Greece
Area 132 m²
Villa for sale under construction in Rethymno A new two-level villa, which is now in the ini…
$414,693
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Amnatos, Greece
Villa
Amnatos, Greece
Area 132 m²
Villa for sale under construction in Rethymno A new two-level villa, which is now in the ini…
$414,693
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 94 m²
For sale under construction duplex of 94 sq.meters in Crete. The duplex is situated on 1st f…
$495,766
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 81 m²
For sale under construction duplex of 81 sq.meters in Crete. The duplex is situated on 1st f…
$427,306
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
House in Maroulas, Greece
House
Maroulas, Greece
This is a unique restored stone mansion for sale in Western Crete. It is located in the cent…
$678,294
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4 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 136 m²
For sale under construction duplex of 136 sq.meters in Crete. The duplex is situated on 1st …
$733,205
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 2 bedrooms in Panormos, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Panormos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 92 m²
For Sale: Modern 2-Storey Villa with Private Pool in Rethymno, Crete Location: Rethy…
$490,083
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
4 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 126 m²
For sale under construction duplex of 126 sq.meters in Crete. The duplex is situated on 1st …
$679,173
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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3 bedroom house in Skaleta, Greece
3 bedroom house
Skaleta, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This is a unique villa for sale in Rethymnon, Crete, set just 600 mtrs away from the beach o…
$931,917
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 400 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, livi…
$1,14M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
House in Zouridi, Greece
House
Zouridi, Greece
This fully renovated stone villa for sale in Rethymno Crete is located in the village of Zou…
Price on request
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Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Panormos, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Panormos, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 190 m²
For Sale: Charming Old Stone Two-Storey House in Panormos – Only 24m from the Sea In the …
$222,718
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 85 m²
For sale under construction duplex of 85 sq.meters in Crete. The duplex is situated on 1st f…
$447,106
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 172 m²
For Sale: Luxury Villa with Private Pool & Panoramic Views – Rethymno, Crete Discover a…
$536,208
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom house in Sfakaki, Greece
3 bedroom house
Sfakaki, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This property for sale is located in the serene rural area of Pigianos Kampos, Rethymnon. It…
$731,562
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House 10 bedrooms in Viranepiskopi, Greece
House 10 bedrooms
Viranepiskopi, Greece
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 8
This newly built stunning estate for sale in Viranepiskopi, Rethymno, Crete, offers an unpar…
$2,20M
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Panormos, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Panormos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 92 m²
For Sale: Modern 2-Storey Villa with Private Pool in Rethymno, Crete Location: Rethym…
$498,185
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom house in Roussospiti, Greece
3 bedroom house
Roussospiti, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
This newly renovated villa for sale in Roussospiti, Rethymnon, is a very comfortable and bri…
$631,108
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Villa in Bali, Greece
Villa
Bali, Greece
Area 340 m²
🌅 Luxury villa for sale in Rethymno, Crete 🌅In one of the most prestigious and quiet areas o…
$1,50M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Panormos, Greece
Townhouse
Panormos, Greece
Area 170 m²
BOMO Roumeli Residences – Stone residential complex for sale in Rumeli, Rethymno A rare oppo…
$438,064
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
5 bedroom house in Roussospiti, Greece
5 bedroom house
Roussospiti, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
This beautiful villa for sale in Rethymnon is located in the village of Roussospiti, an area…
$436,467
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7 bedroom house in Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
7 bedroom house
Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
This is a unique villa for sale in Rethymnon, Crete, located in the village of Tria Monastir…
$1,42M
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Apartment in Panormos, Greece
Apartment
Panormos, Greece
Area 78 m²
Apartment for sale on the first floor just 200 meters from the sea End-to-end apartment on t…
$233,083
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Panormos, Greece
Apartment
Panormos, Greece
Area 69 m²
Apartment for sale on the first floor with unlimited sea views Apartment of 69 sq.m. in a pr…
$284,499
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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4 bedroom house in Gerani, Greece
4 bedroom house
Gerani, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
This luxury modern villa for sale in Rethimno, Gerani, Crete is located on a nice slope at t…
$1,98M
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Panormos, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Panormos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 93 m²
For Sale: Charming 3-Storey Villa with Stunning Views in Rethymno, Crete! Location: R…
$556,795
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

Property types in Rethymno Regional Unit

apartments
houses

Properties features in Rethymno Regional Unit, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
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