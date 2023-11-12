Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Rethymno Regional Unit, Greece

Rethymni Municipality
72
Agios Vasileios Municipality
5
80 properties total found
Villa Villa with swimming pool, with mountain view in Rethymni Municipality, Greece
Villa Villa with swimming pool, with mountain view
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale villa of 350 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the mountain opens up from the windows. …
€1,50M
Cottage 2 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings in Rethymni Municipality, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 95 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living r…
€650,000
5 room house in Rethymni Municipality, Greece
5 room house
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
These are 2 spacious stone villas for sale in Rethymnon, located in a traquil village, just …
€1,50M
3 room house in Skaleta, Greece
3 room house
Skaleta, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This is a unique villa for sale in Rethymnon, Crete, set just 600 mtrs away from the beach o…
€830,000
4 room house in Rethymni Municipality, Greece
4 room house
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
This unique house for sale in Gerakari, Rethymno, is an ideal place for those who seek to f…
€170,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Rethymni Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Recently renovated first floor apartment, available for sale in the beautiful and picturesqu…
€130,000
House in Rethymni Municipality, Greece
House
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
Area 219 m²
Panormo is a seaside village of the prefecture that every year attracts tourists from all ov…
€185,000
2 room house in Rethymni Municipality, Greece
2 room house
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 204 m²
Number of floors 1
In Down Poros, a village located 25 km southwest of the city of Rethymnon and very close to …
€65,000
3 room house in Rethymni Municipality, Greece
3 room house
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 147 m²
Traditional house of 1900, is for sale in the area of Angeliana, 26km east of Rethymnon. The…
€92,000
House in Rethymni Municipality, Greece
House
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
Area 253 m²
Number of floors 2
In the beautiful and picturesque village of Margarites, a traditional detached house of 253 …
€80,000
3 room house with double glazed windows, with furniture, with mountain view in Rethymni Municipality, Greece
3 room house with double glazed windows, with furniture, with mountain view
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
Number of floors 1
 FOR SALE exclusively furnished ground floor house of total surface of 141 sq.m. on a plot o…
€88,000
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Rethymni Municipality, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 309 m²
Number of floors 3
In the quiet and picturesque village of Agia Paraskevi, just 7 km from the town of Rethymnon…
€590,000
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with basement in Rethymni Municipality, Greece
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with basement
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
FOR SALE exclusive semi-basement apartment with a total surface area of 50 sq.m. It consists…
€92,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Rethymni Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Panormo is a seaside village that attracts tourists from all over the world every year. It a…
€180,000
2 room house with parking, with balcony, with sea view in Rethymni Municipality, Greece
2 room house with parking, with balcony, with sea view
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 2
€510,000
2 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Rethymni Municipality, Greece
2 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 137 m²
Number of floors 2
€415,000
2 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Rethymni Municipality, Greece
2 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 2
€415,000
2 room house with parking, with balcony, with sea view in Rethymni Municipality, Greece
2 room house with parking, with balcony, with sea view
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 137 m²
Number of floors 2
€425,000
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with sea view in Rethymni Municipality, Greece
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with sea view
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 178 m²
Number of floors 2
€780,000
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Rethymni Municipality, Greece
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 178 m²
Number of floors 2
€780,000
2 room apartment in Agios Dimitrios, Greece
2 room apartment
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2
Property Code: 3-1078 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thessaloniki Agios Dimitrios for €125.000 . Th…
€125,000
3 room house in Eleutherna, Greece
3 room house
Eleutherna, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
This amazing stone villa for sale in Rethymno, is located in the village of Eleutherna. The …
€360,000
3 room house in Roussospiti, Greece
3 room house
Roussospiti, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
This newly renovated villa for sale in Roussospiti, Rethymnon, is a very comfortable and bri…
€535,000
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Eleutherna, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Eleutherna, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale villa of 260 sq.meters in Crete. There is a fireplace. The owners will be leaving t…
€599,000
House in Sfakaki, Greece
House
Sfakaki, Greece
This is an incomplete building for sale in Sfakaki Rethymno Crete located on the top of a hi…
€700,000
2 room house in Pigi, Greece
2 room house
Pigi, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
An apartment for sale in Pigi,Rethymno, of 61 sqms of living space, very well kept,10 km fro…
€220,000
2 room house in Pigi, Greece
2 room house
Pigi, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
An apartment for sale in Pigi,Rethymno, of 75 sqms of living space, very well kept,10 km fro…
€250,000
1 room apartment in Agios Dimitrios, Greece
1 room apartment
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Property Code: 3-1008 - Studio FOR SALE in Thessaloniki Agios Dimitrios for €46.000 . This 3…
€46,000
3 room house in Rethymni Municipality, Greece
3 room house
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Property Code: HPS874 - House FOR SALE in Arkadi Adele for €180.000. This 105 sq. m. House …
€180,000
Villa 2 room villa in Rethymni Municipality, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 340 m²
Property Code: HPS867 - Villa FOR SALE in Rethimno Maroulas for €275.000. This 340 sq. m. Vi…
€275,000

