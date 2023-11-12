Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in Rethymno Regional Unit, Greece

13 properties total found
Cottage 2 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings in Rethymni Municipality, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 95 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living r…
€650,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings in Chamalevri, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings
Chamalevri, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 170 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
€650,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 1
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 220 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
€325,000
Cottage 7 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Xiro Chorio, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Xiro Chorio, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 3-storey house of 360 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of 3 bedrooms,…
€1,63M
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Prines, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Prines, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms,…
€500,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Xiro Chorio, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Xiro Chorio, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one storeroo…
€395,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings in Rethymni Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 362 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 362 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of living room…
€750,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Melambes, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Melambes, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 155 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, living …
€400,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Gonia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Gonia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of one storero…
€300,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Gerani, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Gerani, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, living …
€300,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 154 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of one bedroom…
€260,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Region of Crete, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Region of Crete, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
€1,50M
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Skouloufia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Skouloufia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 252 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 252 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room …
€230,000

