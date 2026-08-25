Cottages for sale in Regional Unit of North Athens, Greece

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Cottages in Regional Unit of North Athens, Greece

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Municipal Unit of Neo Psychiko
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10 properties total found
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 180 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, li…
$3,37M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Lykovrysi borders with Pefki detached house 120sq.m. on a plot of 380sq.m. raised ground flo…
$442 839
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Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 168 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 168 sq.meters in Athens. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, one …
$826 496
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 91 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 91 sq.meters in Athens. Semi-basement consists of one storeroom…
$413 248
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Penteli, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Penteli, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 210 m²
Nea Penteli maisonette of 210 sq.m. 3 levels (raised semi-basement - above. ground floor & 1…
$413 705
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Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 280 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 280 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of living room w…
$767 461
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 300 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, l…
$938 663
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 176 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 176 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, l…
$590 354
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Cottage
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Area 215 m²
For sale 4-storey cottage with an area of 215 square meters in Athens. The ground floor cons…
$763 628
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Cottage
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Area 320 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 320 sq.meters in Athens. A view of the city opens up from the…
$2,60M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

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