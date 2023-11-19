Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Regional Unit of North Athens
  5. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Regional Unit of North Athens, Greece

Cottage To archive
Clear all
7 properties total found
Cottage 7 bedrooms with mountain view in Municipality of Penteli, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms with mountain view
Municipality of Penteli, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 540 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 540 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of one kitche…
€1,10M
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Municipality of Penteli, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Penteli, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 330 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one storer…
€1,10M
3 room cottage with city view, with furnishings in Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
3 room cottage with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 313 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 313 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
€640,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings in Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…
€795,000
3 room cottage with furnishings in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
3 room cottage with furnishings
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 168 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 168 sq.meters in Athens. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, one ki…
€700,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 4-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement con…
€3,19M
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 4-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor cons…
€3,19M

Properties features in Regional Unit of North Athens, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir