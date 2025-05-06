Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Regional Unit of North Athens
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Regional Unit of North Athens, Greece

Municipality of Kifisia
12
Municipality of Penteli
5
Municipality of Marousi
6
Ekali Municipal Unit
4
7 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Penteli, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Penteli, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 330 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one storeroom.…
$1,15M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 230 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, liv…
$631,465
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 320 m²
Floor -1
For sale 4-storey house of 320 sq.meters in Athens. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom, l…
$1,04M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Penteli, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Penteli, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 540 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 540 sq.meters in Athens. Semi-basement consists of one kitchen, o…
$1,11M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 270 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists…
$1,92M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Athens. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living…
$396,622
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 176 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 176 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, liv…
$521,872
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά

