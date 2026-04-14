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Pool Houses for sale in Regional Unit of Islands, Greece

Municipality of Aegina
16
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana
10
Municipal Unit of Troizinia
10
Municipality of Spetses
9
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4 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Aegina, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Aegina, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 270 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale 3-storey villa of 270 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of 3 bedrooms, 2 …
$1,73M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 3-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. Ground floor co…
$3,00M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Aegina, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Aegina, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 215 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 3-storey house of 215 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, l…
$806,627
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
CoexCoex
3 bedroom townthouse in Aegina, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Aegina, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground floor …
$635,023
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Property types in Regional Unit of Islands

villas
cottages
townhouses

Properties features in Regional Unit of Islands, Greece

with Garden
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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