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Houses for sale in Regional Unit of Islands, Greece

;
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana
39
Municipal Unit of Troizinia
39
Municipality of Aegina
11
Aegina
3
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51 property total found
Villa in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Villa
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Area 340 m²
For sale 4-storey villa of 340 sq.m. in Attica. The villa consists of From the windows ther…
$1,13M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Villa
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Area 384 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 384 square meters in Attica. The first floor consists of a living…
$1,60M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 210 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 210 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom, o…
$1,56M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
TekceTekce
Cottage in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Cottage
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Area 250 m²
-------------------------- Introduction: Discover the ultimate tranquility and aesthetic …
$590,354
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Area 342 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 342 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms, li…
$649,390
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 350 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 350 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of 3 bedrooms, li…
$1,83M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 217 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 217 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, l…
$1,36M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 436 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 436 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of living room wit…
$613,968
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 300 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of living room w…
$425,055
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 125 m²
For sale maisonette of 125 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground floor …
$465,952
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 153 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 153 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of living room w…
$578,547
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Aegina, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Aegina, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 215 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 215 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, l…
$826,496
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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3 bedroom house in Aegina, Greece
3 bedroom house
Aegina, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 370 m²
For sale is a high-quality stone villa of 370 sq.m. in Aegina in the area of ​​Kypseli, of w…
$856,297
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 255 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 255 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of living room wit…
$944,567
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 93 m²
For sale maisonette of 93 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 2 levels. 1st floor cons…
$401,441
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 400 m²
For sale 4-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, …
$1,15M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Selinia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Selinia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Salamina island near Piraeus, Selenia village, detached house of 90 sq.m. ground floor on a …
$384,571
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Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 180 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, l…
$602,161
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 50 m²
For sale maisonette of 50 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 2 levels. 2nd floor cons…
$212,528
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 530 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 530 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of living room, on…
$1,69M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
House in Kontos, Greece
House
Kontos, Greece
Area 350 m²
An incomplete detached house  of 350.42 sq m for sale in Portes, Aegina with access from …
$130,804
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Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 280 m²
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 280 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consis…
$1,65M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Cottage
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Area 94 m²
The unfinished detached house is located in Anavisos area
$118,071
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 180 m²
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground floor …
$557,294
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Townhouse
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Area 103 m²
Townhouse for sale with an area of 103 sq.m in Athens. The townhouse is located on 2 levels.…
$377,046
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Galatas, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Galatas, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 116 m²
For sale maisonette of 116 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The maisonette has 2 levels. 2nd floo…
$271,563
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 240 m²
For sale maisonette of 240 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground floor …
$684,811
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 170 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 170 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, …
$779,268
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom house in Aegina, Greece
3 bedroom house
Aegina, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 357 m²
For sale is a high-quality stone villa of 370 sq.m. in Aegina in the area of ​​Kypseli, of w…
$856,297
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 250 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, li…
$1,30M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

Property types in Regional Unit of Islands

villas
cottages
townhouses

Properties features in Regional Unit of Islands, Greece

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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