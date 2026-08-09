Villas for sale in Regional Unit of Islands, Greece

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Villas in Regional Unit of Islands, Greece

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Municipality of Troizinia - Methana
11
Municipal Unit of Troizinia
11
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11 properties total found
Villa in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Villa
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Area 340 m²
For sale 4-storey villa of 340 sq.m. in Attica. The villa consists of From the windows ther…
$1,13M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Villa
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Area 384 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 384 square meters in Attica. The first floor consists of a living…
$1,60M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 210 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 210 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom, o…
$1,56M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
TekceTekce
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 350 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 350 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of 3 bedrooms, li…
$1,83M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 436 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 436 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of living room wit…
$613,968
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 255 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 255 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of living room wit…
$944,567
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 530 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 530 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of living room, on…
$1,69M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 250 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, li…
$1,30M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 6 bedrooms in Galatas, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Galatas, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 450 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. Ground floor co…
$3,07M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Villa
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Area 409 m²
For sale 4-storey villa of 409 sq.m. in Attica. The basement consists of one bathroom, 2 pan…
$2,10M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 520 m²
Unique villa, a real pearl on the seaside, with unsurpassed views, waiting for itsowner! On …
$6,97M
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Properties features in Regional Unit of Islands, Greece

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with Swimming pool
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