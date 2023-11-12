Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Regional Unit of Islands, Greece

3 room apartment with balcony, with bright, with Airy in Ampelakia, Greece
3 room apartment with balcony, with bright, with Airy
Ampelakia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 117 m²
For Sale - Residential Froor apartment - Piraias: Perama - 117 Sq.m., 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom…
€105,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 50 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the floor. F…
€148,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Galatas, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Galatas, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 225 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The ground floo…
€700,000
3 room house with furniture, with fireplace, with storage room in Troezen, Greece
3 room house with furniture, with fireplace, with storage room
Troezen, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Property Code: 621751 - Apartment FOR SALE in Ermioni Plepi for €170.000 . This 100 sq. m. f…
Price on request
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The ground floor consists of one be…
€380,000
2 room house with bright, with Open view, with Garden: Private in Methana, Greece
2 room house with bright, with Open view, with Garden: Private
Methana, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Property Code: 581606 - House FOR SALE in Methana Vathi for €175.000 . This 95 sq. m. House…
Price on request
3 room house with storage room, with bright, with Open view in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
3 room house with storage room, with bright, with Open view
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Property Code: 1691 - House FOR SALE in Trizina Driopi for €68.000 . This 92 sq. m. House …
Price on request
4 room house with furniture, with fireplace, with storage room in Municipality of Spetses, Greece
4 room house with furniture, with fireplace, with storage room
Municipality of Spetses, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 207 m²
Property Code: 1972 - House FOR SALE in Spetses Agioi Anargiroi for €850.000 . This 207 sq. …
Price on request
4 room house with fireplace, with Painted, with bright in Troezen, Greece
4 room house with fireplace, with Painted, with bright
Troezen, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 151 m²
Property Code: 581300 - House FOR SALE in Ermioni Plepi for €260.000. This 151 sq. m. House …
Price on request
3 room townhouse with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Kypseli, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Kypseli, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floo…
€550,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Aegina, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Aegina, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 101 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. c…
€220,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Agios Nektarios, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Agios Nektarios, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Attica. The first floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
€1,20M

