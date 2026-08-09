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Residential properties for sale in Regional Unit of Islands, Greece

;
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana
47
Municipal Unit of Troizinia
46
Municipality of Aegina
16
Aegina
5
65 properties total found
Villa in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Villa
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Area 340 m²
For sale 4-storey villa of 340 sq.m. in Attica. The villa consists of From the windows ther…
$1,13M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Villa
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Area 384 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 384 square meters in Attica. The first floor consists of a living…
$1,60M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 45 m²
For sale apartment of 45 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. It…
$194,817
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 210 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 210 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom, o…
$1,56M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Cottage
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Area 250 m²
-------------------------- Introduction: Discover the ultimate tranquility and aesthetic …
$590,354
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 57 m²
For sale apartment of 57 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
$318,791
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 51 m²
For sale apartment of 51 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
$247,949
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Area 342 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 342 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms, li…
$649,390
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 350 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 350 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of 3 bedrooms, li…
$1,83M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 217 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 217 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, l…
$1,36M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 436 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 436 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of living room wit…
$613,968
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 300 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of living room w…
$425,055
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Agia Marina, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Agia Marina, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 1/3
Marina Pearl Aegina Invest in Island Serenity. Secure European Residency. Marina Pearl…
$295,780
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Apartment 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Salamina, Greece
Apartment 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Salamina, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 183 m²
For sale apartment of 183 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. I…
$590,354
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 125 m²
For sale maisonette of 125 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground floor …
$465,952
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 153 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 153 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of living room w…
$578,547
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Aegina, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Aegina, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 215 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 215 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, l…
$826,496
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom house in Aegina, Greece
3 bedroom house
Aegina, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 370 m²
For sale is a high-quality stone villa of 370 sq.m. in Aegina in the area of ​​Kypseli, of w…
$856,297
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2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 70 m²
For sale apartment of 70 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. It…
$348,309
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 255 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 255 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of living room wit…
$944,567
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 93 m²
For sale maisonette of 93 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 2 levels. 1st floor cons…
$401,441
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 400 m²
For sale 4-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, …
$1,15M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Selinia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Selinia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Salamina island near Piraeus, Selenia village, detached house of 90 sq.m. ground floor on a …
$384,571
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Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 180 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, l…
$602,161
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
4 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 175 m²
For sale apartment of 175 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. I…
$684,811
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 50 m²
For sale maisonette of 50 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 2 levels. 2nd floor cons…
$212,528
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 530 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 530 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of living room, on…
$1,69M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
House in Kontos, Greece
House
Kontos, Greece
Area 350 m²
An incomplete detached house  of 350.42 sq m for sale in Portes, Aegina with access from …
$130,804
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Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 280 m²
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 280 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consis…
$1,65M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Cottage
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Area 94 m²
The unfinished detached house is located in Anavisos area
$118,071
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

Property types in Regional Unit of Islands

apartments
houses

Properties features in Regional Unit of Islands, Greece

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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