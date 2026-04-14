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Houses with garden for sale in Regional Unit of Islands, Greece

Municipality of Aegina
16
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana
10
Municipal Unit of Troizinia
10
Municipality of Spetses
9
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1 property total found
3 room house in Vathy, Greece
3 room house
Vathy, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 270 m²
Excellent detached house at a unique price. Great opportunity! 3 levels with a lot of work a…
$334,960
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Property types in Regional Unit of Islands

villas
cottages
townhouses

Properties features in Regional Unit of Islands, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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