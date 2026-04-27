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Houses for sale in Aegina, Greece

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Villa 5 bedrooms in Aegina, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Aegina, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 270 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale 3-storey villa with an area of 270 sq.m. in Attica. The ground floor consists of 3 …
$1,76M
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