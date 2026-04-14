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Seaview Houses for Sale in Regional Unit of Islands, Greece

Municipality of Aegina
16
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana
10
Municipal Unit of Troizinia
10
Municipality of Spetses
9
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10 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Aegina, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Aegina, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 270 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale 3-storey villa of 270 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of 3 bedrooms, 2 …
$1,73M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 3-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. Ground floor co…
$3,00M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Aegina, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Aegina, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 215 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 3-storey house of 215 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, l…
$806,627
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Spetses, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Spetses, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 130 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consis…
$346,376
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 1 bedroom in Spetses, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Spetses, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 140 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of one bedroom, liv…
$923,670
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Vathy, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Vathy, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale 4-storey house of 320 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of living room, …
$577,294
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Nils OttNils Ott
Villa 1 room in Agia Marina, Greece
Villa 1 room
Agia Marina, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 600 m²
For sale villa of 600 sq.meters in Attica. A view of the city, the sea, the mountain opens…
$3,45M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Spetses, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Spetses, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 125 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consis…
$438,743
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Poros, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Poros, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Floor 2/3
For sale maisonette of 116 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The maisonette has 2 levels. 2nd floo…
$265,555
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Aegina, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Aegina, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground floor …
$635,023
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

Property types in Regional Unit of Islands

villas
cottages
townhouses

Properties features in Regional Unit of Islands, Greece

with Garden
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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