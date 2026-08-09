Apartments for sale in Regional Unit of Islands, Greece

Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Regional Unit of Islands
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments in Regional Unit of Islands, Greece

;
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana
8
Municipal Unit of Troizinia
7
Municipality of Aegina
5
Apartment Delete
Clear all
14 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 45 m²
For sale apartment of 45 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. It…
$194,817
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 57 m²
For sale apartment of 57 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
$318,791
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 51 m²
For sale apartment of 51 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
$247,949
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
LDV InvestLDV Invest
1 bedroom apartment in Agia Marina, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Agia Marina, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 1/3
Marina Pearl Aegina Invest in Island Serenity. Secure European Residency. Marina Pearl…
$295,780
Leave a request
Apartment 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Salamina, Greece
Apartment 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Salamina, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 183 m²
For sale apartment of 183 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. I…
$590,354
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 70 m²
For sale apartment of 70 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. It…
$348,309
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
4 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 175 m²
For sale apartment of 175 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. I…
$684,811
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 55 m²
For sale apartment of 55 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
$330,598
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Methana, Greece
Apartment
Methana, Greece
Area 50 m²
For sale apartment of 50 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Flat has interior layout. The owners will…
$174,745
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Aegina, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Aegina, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 2/3
Apartments on the island of Aegina 1 + 1 in a new complex located in the resort of Agia Mari…
$297,645
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
For sale apartment of 50 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. It…
$188,913
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Condo 2 bedrooms in Perdika, Greece
Condo 2 bedrooms
Perdika, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Just one hour from Athens, in the most charming seaside settlement of Aeginetissa on the isl…
$280,403
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
1 bedroom apartment in Portes, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Portes, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1
For sale is a fully furnished and renovated 45 sq.m. apartment in Portes Aegina that combine…
$142,716
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Aegina, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Aegina, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 59 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury residence at 250 meters from the sea, Aegina, Greece We offer luxury apartments with…
$202,543
Leave a request

Property types in Regional Unit of Islands

1 BHK

Properties features in Regional Unit of Islands, Greece

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go