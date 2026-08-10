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Residential properties for sale in Aegina, Greece

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houses
3
5 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Aegina, Greece
3 bedroom house
Aegina, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
Detached house  for sale 137 sq.m. at Kipseli  Aegina Greece. Aegina is an island just on…
$285,432
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4 bedroom house in Aegina, Greece
4 bedroom house
Aegina, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
For sale two detached houses with a total area of ​​160 sq.m. (80 sq.m. + 80 sq.m.) on a plo…
$285,432
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3 bedroom house in Aegina, Greece
3 bedroom house
Aegina, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 168 m²
Detached house of 168 sq.m. for sale in the Livadi  of Aegina. Excellent detached house just…
$799,211
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TekceTekce
1 bedroom apartment in Aegina, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Aegina, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 2/3
Apartments on the island of Aegina 1 + 1 in a new complex located in the resort of Agia Mari…
$297,645
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1 bedroom apartment in Aegina, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Aegina, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 59 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury residence at 250 meters from the sea, Aegina, Greece We offer luxury apartments with…
$202,543
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