Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Ampelakia Municipal Unit
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Ampelakia Municipal Unit, Greece

2 properties total found
Apartment 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Salamina, Greece
Apartment 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Salamina, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 183 m²
Floor 2
For sale apartment of 183 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. I…
$525,615
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Selinia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Selinia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Salamina island near Piraeus, Selenia village, detached house of 90 sq.m. ground floor on a …
$374,594
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Ampelakia Municipal Unit, Greece

with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes