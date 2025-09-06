Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peraia
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Sea view

Seaview Houses for Sale in Peraia, Greece

14 properties total found
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 420 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 420 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor cons…
$620,334
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Floor 3/5
For sale maisonette of 240 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
$468,176
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 bedrooms in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 3-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$936,353
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Tut TravelTut Travel
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 145 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of living roo…
$567,664
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 5 bedrooms in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 550 m²
Floor 1/4
For sale 3-storey villa of 550 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$936,353
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 bedrooms in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 460 m²
Number of floors 5
For sale 4-storey villa of 460 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$1,12M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 5 bedrooms in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 550 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$994,875
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 546 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 546 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$936,353
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 bedrooms in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 850 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 850 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale 3-storey house of 220 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$1,29M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 280 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$725,673
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 5 bedrooms in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 475 m²
Floor -1/2
For sale 3-storey villa of 475 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$1,29M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 3 bedrooms in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 930 m²
Floor 1/4
For sale 3-storey villa of 930 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$3,98M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 280 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Basement consists of 2 bedrooms, o…
$456,472
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά

