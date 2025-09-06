Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peraia
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Houses for Sale in Peraia, Greece

villas
32
cottages
15
townhouses
12
12 properties total found
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 145 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of living roo…
$567,664
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 280 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$643,742
Villa 4 bedrooms in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 380 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$936,353
AdriastarAdriastar
Villa 4 bedrooms in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 160 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Basement consists o…
$351,132
Villa 5 bedrooms in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 550 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$994,875
Villa 4 bedrooms in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 850 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 850 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
Price on request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 132 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 132 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 le…
$245,793
Villa 5 bedrooms in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 475 m²
Floor -1/2
For sale 3-storey villa of 475 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$1,29M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 930 m²
Floor 1/4
For sale 3-storey villa of 930 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$3,98M
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 410 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 410 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$936,353
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 280 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Basement consists of 2 bedrooms, o…
$456,472
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 410 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 410 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Ground floor consists of 2 bedroom…
$1,76M
