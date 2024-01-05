Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece

Municipal Unit of Loutraki - Perachora
12
Municipal Unit of Agioi Theodoroi
3
15 properties total found
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with city view in Agii Theodori, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with city view
Agii Theodori, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 9 000 m²
Number of floors 1
Hotel in Agious Theodorous – Loutraki – Korinthos Agioi Theodoroi is located around 12km eas…
Price on request
Commercial with mountain view in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Commercial with mountain view
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 486 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale business of 486 sq.meters in Loutraki. There is a fireplace, air conditioning and a…
€320,000
Commercial 1 room in Pisia, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Pisia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 480 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 480 sq.meters in Loutraki. There is air conditioning. The owners will b…
€370,000
Commercial 1 room with city view in Kallithea, Greece
Commercial 1 room with city view
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 1000 sq.meters in Loutraki. The owners will be leaving the furniture wi…
€850,000
Hotel 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Hotel 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
On shore of Ionian sea,4 km away from the famous Corinth Canal,is the unique tourist resort …
€1,45M
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Pisia, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Pisia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 2 220 m²
Number of floors 1
The hotel is located in the resort town of Loutraki, next to the Spa hydrotherapy centre. It…
€3,00M
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Agia Sotira, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Agia Sotira, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale a residential complex of 3-storey stone houses, it is located close to the town of …
€1,06M
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Pisia, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Pisia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 910 m²
Number of floors 1
There is provided for sale a complex of two maisonettes in the resort town of Loutraki. A tw…
€1,20M
Commercial 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Kallithea, Greece
Commercial 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 833 m²
Number of floors 1
This commercial property is located in Loutraki is one of the most famous and popular resort…
€2,13M
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Kallithea, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer you a price offer for the acquisition of five-story building in the remarkable coas…
€2,30M
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 209 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer for sale aCommercial space which is rented right now by the price of 1200 euro
€900,000
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Loutraki, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 6 000 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer for sale an unfished hotel in Loutraki area The hotel consists of a basement floor …
€6,00M
Commercial 1 room with sea view in Agii Theodori, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view
Agii Theodori, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 480 m²
Number of floors 1
Offer for sale, building located in Agious Theodorous , close to Korynthos. Ground floor of …
€2,30M
Commercial 1 room in Loutraki, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 340 sq.meters in Loutraki. The owners will be leaving the furniture wit…
€620,000
Commercial 1 room in Agii Theodori, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Agii Theodori, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
The property is located at Agioi Theodoroi area. The building isconsists of : Ground Floor (…
€2,20M
