Commercial real estate in Municipal Unit of Loutraki - Perachora, Greece

Commercial with mountain view in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Commercial with mountain view
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 486 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale business of 486 sq.meters in Loutraki. There is a fireplace, air conditioning and a…
€320,000
Commercial 1 room in Pisia, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Pisia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 480 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 480 sq.meters in Loutraki. There is air conditioning. The owners will b…
€370,000
Commercial 1 room with city view in Kallithea, Greece
Commercial 1 room with city view
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 1000 sq.meters in Loutraki. The owners will be leaving the furniture wi…
€850,000
Hotel 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Hotel 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
On shore of Ionian sea,4 km away from the famous Corinth Canal,is the unique tourist resort …
€1,45M
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Pisia, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Pisia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 2 220 m²
Number of floors 1
The hotel is located in the resort town of Loutraki, next to the Spa hydrotherapy centre. It…
€3,00M
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Agia Sotira, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Agia Sotira, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale a residential complex of 3-storey stone houses, it is located close to the town of …
€1,06M
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Pisia, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Pisia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 910 m²
Number of floors 1
There is provided for sale a complex of two maisonettes in the resort town of Loutraki. A tw…
€1,20M
Commercial 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Kallithea, Greece
Commercial 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 833 m²
Number of floors 1
This commercial property is located in Loutraki is one of the most famous and popular resort…
€2,13M
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Kallithea, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer you a price offer for the acquisition of five-story building in the remarkable coas…
€2,30M
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 209 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer for sale aCommercial space which is rented right now by the price of 1200 euro
€900,000
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Loutraki, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 6 000 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer for sale an unfished hotel in Loutraki area The hotel consists of a basement floor …
€6,00M
Commercial 1 room in Loutraki, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 340 sq.meters in Loutraki. The owners will be leaving the furniture wit…
€620,000
