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Сommercial properties in Municipal Unit of Assos - Lechaio, Greece

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2 properties total found
HOTEL FOR SALE in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
HOTEL FOR SALE
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 15
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Number of floors 2
Complex of fifteen autonomous apartments for rent very close to the sea. The apartments are …
$938,794
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Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Commercial property 270 m² in Assos, Greece
Commercial property 270 m²
Assos, Greece
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 9
Area 270 m²
For Sale -- Residential Other properties  -- Korinthia: Assos-Lechaio 270 Sq.m., 9 Bedrooms,…
$524,414
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