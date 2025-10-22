  1. Realting.com
Limar Homes

Greece, Municipality of Athens
Company Type
Company Type
Developer
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
2024
On the platform
On the platform
Less than a month
Languages
Languages
English
Website
Website
www.limarhomes.com
About the developer

At Limar Homes, we are proud to be a leading real estate developer in Greece, committed to shaping the future of urban living.

Our mission is simple yet powerful: to improve the Greek skyline with beautifully designed, high-quality developments that enhance the way people live, invest, and experience property in Greece.

We focus on creating exceptional residential and mixed-use projects that combine modern architecture, thoughtful design, and lasting value. Every development is crafted with care — not just to meet today’s needs, but to inspire a better tomorrow.

Whether you're buying a home, investing in Greek real estate, or seeking a lifestyle change through the Golden Visa program, Limar Homes is here to deliver excellence at every step.

The partners bring over 20 years of experience in real estate, both in Greece and internationally, with a proven track record in development, investment, and property management. Our deep industry knowledge and strong network allow us to deliver projects that combine design, functionality, and long-term value.t  

Building beauty. Creating value. Improving lives.

Services

At Limar Homes, we specialize in real estate developmentproperty investment, and Golden Visa services and after sales 

Our aim is to create value for both residents and investors through high-quality projects that stand out for their design, location, and long-term potential.

Real Estate Development

We design, renovate and build modern residential and mixed-use properties in key locations across Greece. Each project reflects our focus on architecture, sustainability, and lifestyle — crafted to meet the highest standards of quality and comfort.

 Investment Properties

We offer carefully selected real estate opportunities for investors seeking strong returns in the Greek market. 

Greek Golden Visa Services

As part of our international offering, we assist non-EU clients in securing residency through the Greek Golden Visa Program. We provide a full-service solution — from property sourcing and legal assistance to visa processing and after-sales support.

Working time
Open now
Currently in the company: 17:20
(UTC+3:00, Europe/Athens)
Monday
09:00 - 18:00
Tuesday
09:00 - 18:00
Wednesday
09:00 - 18:00
Thursday
09:00 - 18:00
Friday
09:00 - 18:00
Saturday
Day off
Sunday
Day off
Our agents in Greece
Manos Vas
Manos Vas
