At Limar Homes, we are proud to be a leading real estate developer in Greece, committed to shaping the future of urban living.
Our mission is simple yet powerful: to improve the Greek skyline with beautifully designed, high-quality developments that enhance the way people live, invest, and experience property in Greece.
We focus on creating exceptional residential and mixed-use projects that combine modern architecture, thoughtful design, and lasting value. Every development is crafted with care — not just to meet today’s needs, but to inspire a better tomorrow.
Whether you're buying a home, investing in Greek real estate, or seeking a lifestyle change through the Golden Visa program, Limar Homes is here to deliver excellence at every step.
The partners bring over 20 years of experience in real estate, both in Greece and internationally, with a proven track record in development, investment, and property management. Our deep industry knowledge and strong network allow us to deliver projects that combine design, functionality, and long-term value.t
Building beauty. Creating value. Improving lives.
At Limar Homes, we specialize in real estate development, property investment, and Golden Visa services and after sales
Our aim is to create value for both residents and investors through high-quality projects that stand out for their design, location, and long-term potential.
Real Estate Development
We design, renovate and build modern residential and mixed-use properties in key locations across Greece. Each project reflects our focus on architecture, sustainability, and lifestyle — crafted to meet the highest standards of quality and comfort.
Investment Properties
We offer carefully selected real estate opportunities for investors seeking strong returns in the Greek market.
Greek Golden Visa Services
As part of our international offering, we assist non-EU clients in securing residency through the Greek Golden Visa Program. We provide a full-service solution — from property sourcing and legal assistance to visa processing and after-sales support.