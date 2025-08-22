About the agency

We are an international real estate investment company located in Greece, Poland, Lithuania, Lebanon and Montenegro. We began our journey in Lithuania in 2010, and arrived in Greece during the financial crisis as pioneers to opportunity investments due to the affordability of real estate, and the high demand on investment opportunities in Greece from our wide network of clients. Our work centers around the idea of being the leading real estate agency in Greece in technological advancement and customer satisfaction. Our vision is to make our JP & Partners community around the world of people who are actively involved in the purchase and sale of real estate, and to achieve this; our values are a strong belief in who we are, strong trust in our people, our clients, and our B2B network, and persistence to achieve greater.