Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
We are an international real estate investment company located in Greece, Poland, Lithuania, Lebanon and Montenegro.
We began our journey in Lithuania in 2010, and arrived in Greece during the financial crisis as pioneers to opportunity investments due to the affordability of real estate, and the high demand on investment opportunities in Greece from our wide network of clients.
Our work centers around the idea of being the leading real estate agency in Greece in technological advancement and customer satisfaction.
Our vision is to make our JP & Partners community around the world of people who are actively involved in the purchase and sale of real estate, and to achieve this; our values are a strong belief in who we are, strong trust in our people, our clients, and our B2B network, and persistence to achieve greater.
The Real Estate Agent Kapelli Tataki, assumes responsibility to find the property you are looking to buy. We also undertake the sale, rental assessment of your property in Athens and the rest of Greece. The areas are mainly moving: Abelokipoi, Polygon, Upper New Blister, New Philothei, Gkyzi…
The real estate agency ARGOLIDA REAL ESTATE is located in the Prefectures of Argolida, Arcadia, Corinth as well as in other areas of the Peloponnese offering high quality services to meet perfectly the modern requirements of the estate market.
We have a large number of properties of all t…
GREEKESTATE.EU
«Creating value for our customers»
The core of our company is composed of a clear and successful philosophy that defines our values and culture:
· A drive to excel, by maintaining high standards and personal values, and by treating our customers with re…
The El Greko Real Estate Agency is a reliable real estate assistant and consultant in Greece. We are professional experts with profound experience in the real estate market of Greece. We will provide you with interesting and relevant offers and help you choose the most suitable options for a…
100% transaction transparency. The impeccable reputation of our notaries, lawyers and realtors speaks for itself. The entire history of our operations is available in an open state register! Professional consultations are free.