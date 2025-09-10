Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Spata - Artemida
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Houses for sale in Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece

Artemida Municipal Unit
31
Spata-Loutsa Municipal Unit
5
House Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Athens. Villa consists of 4 bedrooms, living roo…
$1,15M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 350 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom,…
$760,786
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Municipality of Spata - Artemida

villas
cottages
townhouses

Properties features in Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go