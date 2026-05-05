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Garden villas in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece

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Panorama Municipal Unit
29
Chortiatis Municipal Unit
8
Pylaia Municipal Unit
10
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1 property total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 518 m²
Number of floors 2
Sale of luxury villa in Thessaloniki: the area of Panorama (Purnari) with sea viewsWe presen…
$2,95M
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Agency
Atlas Construction
Languages
Русский, Українська
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Properties features in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece

with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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